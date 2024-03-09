Fukui: Aquarium Accommodates 2 Dolphins Evacuated from Aquarium in Ishikawa Pref. Due to Noto Quake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Two dolphins from Notojima Aquarium are seen at Echizen Matsushima Aquarium on Feb. 16.

SAKAI, Fukui — Two dolphins have been evacuated from a quake-hit aquarium in Ishikawa Prefecture. The two male dolphins, each about two meters in length, have been accommodated at Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture, which began showing them to visitors in February.

The Pacific white-sided dolphins came from the Notojima Aquarium in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture. The aquarium suffered from deteriorating water quality due to the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, which resulted in the death of two iconic whale sharks.

When looking for facilities to house the remaining animals, Echizen Matsushima Aquarium immediately offered to take them in.

In fact, Echizen Matsushima Aquarium owes a debt of gratitude to Notojima Aquarium, which took in three of its dolphins when the heavy oil spill from the Russian-flagged tanker Nakhodka in 1997 swept into the dolphin pool. This allowed the three dolphins to return safely after an emergency evacuation of about six months.

In addition to the dolphins, Echizen Matsushima Aquarium also took in spotted seals and sea turtles from Notojima Aquarium.

“It’s our turn to support our friends. We want to preserve precious lives,” said Ryoichi Matsubara, director of Echizen Matsushima Aquarium.