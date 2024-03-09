Miyazaki: Train Stations in Japan, Taiwan Become Sister Stations; With Names Using Same Chinese Characters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Photo panels displayed at JR Nichinan Station

NICHINAN, Miyazaki — Nichinan Station of Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) and Rinan Station in Taiwan have become sister stations since both share names that use the same Chinese characters sun and south.

Nichinan Station in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, recently opened an area to display photo panels introducing Rinan Station and their sister station agreement document.

Taiwan’s Rinan Station opened in 1922 in Taichung and is characterized by its wooden structure. According to JR Kyushu, the names of 32 stations in Taiwan use the same Chinese characters as stations in Japan. Nichinan Station is the fifth to establish a sister station agreement with a counterpart in Taiwan.

The agreement was signed in November last year. The Nichinan municipal government said it plans to hold events such as Taiwan-style night markets to make its citizens feel closer to Taiwan.