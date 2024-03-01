- Travel Spots
Mother Farm in Japan’s Chiba Pref. Welcomes Rare Succession of Suffolk Lambs During Peak Lambing Season
13:50 JST, March 1, 2024
FUTTSU, Chiba — Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, is currently in its peak lambing season. This year, all 11 lambs born between Feb. 22 and Thursday morning are of the Suffolk breed, known for their black faces.
“It’s rare to have a succession of Suffolk lambs, a breed with a smaller population,” a farm employee said.
In the area where the ewes and their lambs spend time, many visitors were seen taking photos on their smartphones of baby lambs cuddling with their mothers. “I got to see newborn lambs on my first visit,” a 23-year-old from Tokyo said with a smile.
The farm is home to about 500 sheep. About 20 lambs, including those of the white-wooled Corriedale breed, are due by the end of March.
