- Travel Spots
Ehime: Ozu Castle’s Exclusive Overnight Stay Experience Draws Visitors; Lodging Costs ¥1.1 Mil. Per Night
14:13 JST, February 17, 2024
OZU, Ehime — A growing number of people are visiting Ozu Castle in Ozu, Ehime Prefecture due to its castle stay program, which allows visitors to stay overnight in the castle.
The four-story tower of Ozu Castle was restored in 2004 and began offering the overnight stay experience in July 2020, marking the first such experience in Japan. Despite its high price tag of ¥1.1 million for two people, the program has earned a good reputation for providing guests with an experience akin to living like a castle lord. Foreign tourists have also stayed at the castle.
A ceremony to welcome guests as “lords of the castle” is held, with the guests dressed in armor and other costumes. Local groups also participate in the ceremony, performing the local performing art of Kagura — dancing to live music to worship Shinto deities — and demonstrating the use of firearms, among other performances.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hokkaido: Sightseeing Icebreaker ‘Aurora’ Begins Operation: Cruise to Run Through March
-
Fukuoka Castle to Come to Life Lit Up in 7 Different Colors
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Shibuya Cafe Continues to Offer Experience of Listening to Masterpieces; Near 100-Year-old Cafe Maintains Traditional Atmosphere of Years Gone By
-
Hokkaido: Winter Steam Locomotive Through Kushiro Wetlands Starts Annual Service
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023