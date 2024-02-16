- Travel Spots
Nara: Deer Cracker-Throwing Contest Delights Deers
15:38 JST, February 16, 2024
NARA — A cracker-throwing contest featuring some unique rules and four-legged obstacles was held on Jan. 27 at the foot of Mt. Wakakusa in Nara City.
Deer crackers, similar in shape to regular senbei rice crackers, are specially made for tourists to feed to the wild deer in Nara Park, where many of them roam. They are sold by vendors at the park as officially certified deer food.
Contestants throw specially made crackers that are about 20 centimeters in diameter, larger than the standard crackers fed to the deer. The deer are allowed to enter the contest area, so organizers created a rule stating that if a cracker gets eaten after landing, the distance will be measured to the deer’s front right leg.
About 300 people took part in the contest that coincided with the Mt. Wakakusa yamayaki mountain-burning festival. Contestants checked the wind direction and attempted to figure out the best angle to launch their crackers to gain maximum distance. Deer were often quick to chase the crackers, which drew cries of “That’s so cute!” from the spectators.
Although most contestants failed to throw the crackers more than 10 meters, the crowd erupted when one perfect throw led to a cracker flying more than 30 meters.
A tourism promotion committee formed by local shop owners started the contest about 30 years ago as a fun event for tourists.
Flames Spread over Mt. Wakakusa in Nara During Festival to Pray for Ancestors’ Souls and Peaceful Life; Viewers Gaze at Red Sky and Moon Above Kofukuji Temple
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hokkaido: Sightseeing Icebreaker ‘Aurora’ Begins Operation: Cruise to Run Through March
-
Fukuoka Castle to Come to Life Lit Up in 7 Different Colors
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Shibuya Cafe Continues to Offer Experience of Listening to Masterpieces; Near 100-Year-old Cafe Maintains Traditional Atmosphere of Years Gone By
-
Hokkaido: Winter Steam Locomotive Through Kushiro Wetlands Starts Annual Service
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023