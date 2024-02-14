- Travel Spots
Kawazu-zakura Cherry Blossom Trees Adorn Riverbanks in Shizuoka Town; Blossoms Bloomed 5 Days Earlier than Last Year in Japan
14:58 JST, February 14, 2024
About 850 Kawazu-zakura cherry blossom trees are already in bloom along the Kawazu River in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture. The town’s tourist board announced that the trees, which grow along a four-kilometer stretch, reached their best point for viewing on Monday, five days earlier than last year. The flowers are likely to remain in picturesque form until the end of February. The town hosts the Kawazu-zakura Matsuri cherry blossom festival, and the trees will be lit up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through Feb. 29.
