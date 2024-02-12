- Travel Spots
Frozen Waterfalls Fascinate Drivers Along Oirase Gorge in Aomori Pref.; Warm Weather Delayed Icicle Formation
14:23 JST, February 12, 2024
TOWADA, Aomori — Frozen waterfalls are at their peak along the Oirase Stream in Towada, Aomori Prefecture.
The stream, about 14 kilometers long, has many waterfalls and springs, and usually starts freezing around mid-December. Places of interest include Makado Rock, Kumoi Falls and Shiranuno Falls. At the sites, drivers stopped their cars to look at the huge pillars of ice where it seems like the entire stream has stopped flowing.
According to the Towada Oirase Tourism Organization, it took longer than a typical year for the icicles to grow due to the relatively warm weather. The fantastic scenery will be able to be seen until around the end of the month.
