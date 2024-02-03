Yamanashi Pref. to Collect Toll from Mt. Fuji Climbers; Money Raised to Prepare, Maintain Eruption Shelters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Many visitors are seen at a rest station on Mt. Fuji in Yamanashi Prefecture in July 2023.

Yamanashi Prefecture is making arrangements to establish a charge of ¥2,000 for people climbing Mt. Fuji using one of the trails this summer to combat congestion, according to sources.

The toll is to be separate from the mountain’s ¥1,000 conservation cooperation fee, which the prefecture is calling climbers to pay on a voluntary basis. The prefecture is expected to submit the draft bill related to the toll to the prefectural assembly in February.

According to the sources, a stretch of about 600 meters of the Yoshida Trail near the Fuji-Subaru Line 5th Station is officially an extension of a prefectural road, meaning that the Road Law prohibits tolls. The prefecture will instead make the stretch a facility owned by the prefecture so tolls can be collected from those using that part of the trail.

The prefecture will set up a toll gate at the fifth station. Up to 4,000 people per day can go through the gate to climb the mountain. The gate will be closed when the number of climbers exceeds 4,000 as well as between 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. in an effort to stop people trying to climb Mt. Fuji overnight. The money raised by the toll will be used to prepare and maintain shelters used in eruptions, among other purposes.