- Travel Spots
Giant Gacha Capsule Toy Vending Machine Appears at Narita Airport to Celebrate 100 mil. Domestic Flight Passengers
14:01 JST, January 24, 2024
A giant gacha capsule toy vending machine appeared at Narita Airport from Friday to Sunday, delighting passengers.
The giant gacha machine is about 3 meters high and 1.5 meters wide. Narita International Airport Corp. installed it at the departure lobby of Terminal 3, which has many domestic flights, to celebrate that the number of domestic flight passengers at the airport has exceeded 100 million.
Capsules in the machine were about 16 cm in diameter and their prizes included domestic travel packages, airline tickets and airline goods.
