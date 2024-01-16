- Travel Spots
Southwestern Japan’s Kyushu Selected in WSJ’s ‘10 Best Places to Visit’: Opening of Hotels, Sightseeing Trains Among Attractions
15:02 JST, January 16, 2024
Kyushu was featured in The Wall Street Journal’s list of “The 10 Best Places to Visit in 2024” for the first time, The Kyushu Tourism Organization in Fukuoka announced Monday. The southwestern region in Japan was the only place listed from the country this year.
According to the organization, the U.S. newspaper mentioned the opening of luxury hotels in the region, as well as new sightseeing trains to be operated by Kyushu Railway Co., and highly regarded the region’s expanded capacity for welcoming tourists.
“We are proud of the region’s wide-ranging attractions including hot springs and cuisines as well as traditional and cultural heritages,” said a representative of the organization, adding, “We would like to further promote Kyushu in cooperation with overseas travel agencies.”
In addition, The New York Times this month chose Yamaguchi as one of the “52 Places to Go in 2024.”
