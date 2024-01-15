Light-Up Event Starts at Shirakawa-go World Heritage Site, Brightening Village One Night a Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Historic houses with triangular roofs are lit up at Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday evening.

A light-up event started at the village of Shirakawa-go, a UNESCO World Heritage site with distinctive, historic wooden houses in Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.

Snow-covered thatched roofs shone brilliantly against the winter twilight when 108 lights illuminated 32 houses with a characteristically triangular structure, including the nationally designated important cultural property called Wada House. Visitors were awed by the fantastic sight.

The light up will continue to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Sunday evening until Feb. 18, except the week starting Feb. 11 when it will be held on Feb. 12. Reservations are required to prevent overcrowding at the event. Those without a reservation cannot go through the gate set up near the houses.