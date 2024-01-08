Home>Features>Travel Spots
Kinkakuji Covered with Light Layer of Snow; 1st Snowfall in Kyoto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:11 JST, January 8, 2024

The Kinkakuji temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto, is also blanketed in a light layer of snow on Monday. The first snowfall of the season was observed in Kyoto, 28 days later than average, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

