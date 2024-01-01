‘Shaun the Sheep’ Helps Promote Physical Activity in Saga City; Local Bus Decorated with Characters From British Series



Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Top:“Shaun the Sheep” plush toys are seen on a bus.

Bottom: A bus decorated with images from “Shaun the Sheep”

“Shaun the Sheep” of clay animation fame can be seen through March on a bus operating in Saga City and its surroundings, as part of an effort to encourage physical activity.

Saga Prefecture is promoting a “walking lifestyle” that incorporates walking, cycling and the use of public transportation. Its campaign is centered around “Shaun the Sheep,” a British series popular among children.

The bus is designed as if Shaun and other characters are visiting Saga and riding the bus. Inside, passengers can enjoy fluffy seats with white cushions and plush toys. The bus operates between Saga City and Ogi City.

“It’s a non-step bus, making it accessible even for people with a baby stroller,” a driver said. “We hope a lot of families will ride it.”

The operation schedule is posted on Saga Prefecture’s walking lifestyle website and elsewhere.

This initiative is being held in tandem with a free mystery walking tour in Saga that runs until Jan. 31. Using a booklet distributed at the information hub “SAGA MADO” near Saga Station, participants can explore city highlights while solving mysteries.

Successful participants can win prizes through a lottery.