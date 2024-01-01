- Travel Spots
‘Shaun the Sheep’ Helps Promote Physical Activity in Saga City; Local Bus Decorated with Characters From British Series
2:00 JST, January 1, 2024
“Shaun the Sheep” of clay animation fame can be seen through March on a bus operating in Saga City and its surroundings, as part of an effort to encourage physical activity.
Saga Prefecture is promoting a “walking lifestyle” that incorporates walking, cycling and the use of public transportation. Its campaign is centered around “Shaun the Sheep,” a British series popular among children.
The bus is designed as if Shaun and other characters are visiting Saga and riding the bus. Inside, passengers can enjoy fluffy seats with white cushions and plush toys. The bus operates between Saga City and Ogi City.
“It’s a non-step bus, making it accessible even for people with a baby stroller,” a driver said. “We hope a lot of families will ride it.”
The operation schedule is posted on Saga Prefecture’s walking lifestyle website and elsewhere.
This initiative is being held in tandem with a free mystery walking tour in Saga that runs until Jan. 31. Using a booklet distributed at the information hub “SAGA MADO” near Saga Station, participants can explore city highlights while solving mysteries.
Successful participants can win prizes through a lottery.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Millennium-Old Traditional ‘Naked Festival’ to Be Held for Last Time Next February at Iwate Pref. Temple
-
Old Tokyo Building Becomes a Hub for Various Regions in Japan
-
Foot Bath Train in Central Japan Resumed after 4 Years Suspension
-
Osaka Hikari-Renaissance 2023 Begins in Osaka City; Lighting Cultural Property Building
-
Confectioner in Japan’s Shiga Pref. Serves Up Popular German-inspired Cake
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo