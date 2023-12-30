- Travel Spots
Giant Dragon Statue Appears at Mie Pref. Shrine for New Year
12:26 JST, December 30, 2023
A giant statue of a dragon, the zodiac sign of 2024, spews mist from its mouth at Tatsumizu Shrine in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, on Friday. The local residents create statues of the new year’s Chinese zodiac annually, and this year, 30 people worked for about 1½ months on the dragon, standing 3 meters tall and 4 meters long, and weighs 150 kilograms.
The statue will be displayed at the shrine through the end of March.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Millennium-Old Traditional ‘Naked Festival’ to Be Held for Last Time Next February at Iwate Pref. Temple
-
Old Tokyo Building Becomes a Hub for Various Regions in Japan
-
Onigiri Rice Balls Increasingly Popular Worldwide due to Taste, Healthfulness
-
New Tour in Japan Featuring Kumano Kodo, Hot Springs Targets Foreign Tourists
-
Foot Bath Train in Central Japan Resumed after 4 Years Suspension
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic