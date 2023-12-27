Home>Features>Travel Spots
200 People Gather to Clean a Massive Reclining Buddha Statue in Fukuoka Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:39 JST, December 27, 2023

The 41-meter-long reclining Buddha is cleaned Tuesday with long bamboo brushes at Nanzoin temple in the town of Sasaguri, Fukuoka Prefecture, before New Year’s. Using the 8-meter-long brushes, about 200 priests and worshippers first brushed away dust from the 11-meter-tall Buddha, one of the world’s largest bronze statues, and then gently its wiped body with washcloths.

