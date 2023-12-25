- Travel Spots
Christmas Celebrated with LED Drones and Fireworks in Yokohama
16:37 JST, December 25, 2023
About 500 LED drones show Christmas themed decorations in the night sky at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Kanazawa Ward, Yokohama, Sunday, creating a magical atmosphere. The show, with images of Christmas trees and Santa Clause 200 meters above the facility by Tokyo Bay, had special permission under Civil Aeronautics Law. Families and couples at the event were delighted by the lights and colorful fireworks. “It was moving and made Christmas Eve more memorable,” said a nurse from Kanagawa Prefecture who visited the event with her friends.
