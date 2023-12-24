- Travel Spots
Lemurs Sit Shoulder to Shoulder for Warmth at Kobe Zoo
11:32 JST, December 24, 2023
KOBE — As the weather gets colder, visitors at a zoo in Kobe enjoy the sight of ring-tailed lemurs sitting shoulder to shoulder to keep warm in front of electric heaters.
The “Kobe Animal Kingdom” zoo turns on heaters for ring-tailed lemurs when temperatures drop below 15 C because the animals, native to Madagascar in Africa, hate the cold.
