Lemurs Sit Shoulder to Shoulder for Warmth at Kobe Zoo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ring-tailed lemurs sit shoulder to shoulder in front of heaters at Kobe Animal Kingdom zoo in Kobe.

KOBE — As the weather gets colder, visitors at a zoo in Kobe enjoy the sight of ring-tailed lemurs sitting shoulder to shoulder to keep warm in front of electric heaters.

The “Kobe Animal Kingdom” zoo turns on heaters for ring-tailed lemurs when temperatures drop below 15 C because the animals, native to Madagascar in Africa, hate the cold.