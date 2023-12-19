Home>Features>Travel Spots
A Catholic Monastery in Hokkaido Is Aglow in the Snow on Winter Evenings

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:56 JST, December 19, 2023

LED bulbs illuminate the path leading to a Trappist monastery in Hokuto, Hokkaido, creating a fantastic atmosphere in the snow. A committee of local residents began the illumination event in 2016. The 400-meter tree-lined road and 120-meter slope ascending toward the monastery are lit up from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

