- Travel Spots
A Catholic Monastery in Hokkaido Is Aglow in the Snow on Winter Evenings
12:56 JST, December 19, 2023
LED bulbs illuminate the path leading to a Trappist monastery in Hokuto, Hokkaido, creating a fantastic atmosphere in the snow. A committee of local residents began the illumination event in 2016. The 400-meter tree-lined road and 120-meter slope ascending toward the monastery are lit up from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
