Osaka Hikari-Renaissance 2023 Begins in Osaka City; Lighting Cultural Property Building

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:44 JST, December 15, 2023

The “Osaka Hikari-Renaissance 2023,” which decorated the entire Nakanoshima area of Osaka with illumination, began on Thursday evening. At the Osaka City Central Public Hall, an important cultural property, images of water and plants were shown on the wall with projection mapping, drawing cheers from visitors. The projection mapping will run through Dec. 25.

This event is part of “Festival of the Lights in Osaka,” organized by an executive committee comprised of several organizations, including the Osaka prefectural and city governments.

