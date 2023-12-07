Capybaras Unwind in Open-air Hot Tub at Nagasaki Bio Park; Winter Tradition Runs through February

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Capybaras relaxed and warmed themselves in an open-air hot tub at Nagasaki Bio Park in Saikai, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Thursday. The large rodents live in bushes and woods near water in South America and do not like the cold. Soaking in hot tubs has been a winter tradition for them at the park. The tubs are open to them until the end of February, from noon to 3 p.m. From Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, the capybaras will also get floating pomelos in their bath.