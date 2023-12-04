- TRAVEL SPOTS
Monkeys Enjoy Hot Spring at Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hokkaido
11:19 JST, December 4, 2023
Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hokkaido. This seasonal event has been held for about 50 years. A pool in the garden with room for about 40 monkeys has been filled with water from the nearby Yunokawa hot spring resort, which is adjusted to be around 41C. An elementary school student, 9, who visited with her family from Aomori said, “The red-faced monkeys in the bath are so cute!” The event will continue until around the Golden Week holidays in May.
