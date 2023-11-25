Season for Peak Viewing ‘Autumn Leaves on the Floor’ Arriving at Gunma Pref. Temple

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Red autumn leaves are reflected in a polished, lacquered floor at Houtokuji temple in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, on Thursday.

KIRYU, Gunma — This year’s peak for viewing autumn foliage reflected in a polished, lacquered floor has arrived at a temple in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture.

Leaves of more than 100 maple trees have turned bright red at Houtokuji, reflecting on the lacquered floor of the temple’s main hall in what is called yuka-momiji, which means “autumn leaves on the floor.”

According to the temple, this year’s viewing season is about a week later than usual, because Kiryu had 46 days this summer when the temperature exceeded 35 C, the most ever recorded in Japan.

The temple’s yuka-momiji viewing is taking place through Dec. 3. The trees will be lit up for a special night event between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is ¥1,200 for adults and free for high school students and younger.