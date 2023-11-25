Unique Specialty Deer Goods Available in Nara Bookstore for 3 Weeks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Vases and miscellaneous goods featuring deer are seen at Narashika Holiday in Nara.

NARA — An event to exhibit and sell miscellaneous goods featuring deer kicked off Wednesday at Nara Tsutaya Books in Nara, where many deer are found at the Nara Park.

Narashika Holiday, which runs through Dec. 12, showcases about 10,000 items created by 30 artists from all over Japan and is already attracting many people.

The annual event started in 2014 and is held around this time of year to because November is a Nara deer cherishing month designated by the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation. This year, Narashika Holiday was held in June as well to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event.

Leather key chains with a deer cracker motif

Items such as deer-shaped vases and leather key chains with a deer cracker motif are available at the event. A deer photographer popular on Instagram, Yoshi, is participating in the event for the first time, selling calendars.

The event has gained recognition, and some enthusiastic fans come from outside the prefecture.

Nara-based illustrator mitto, who organized the event, said some artists create works featuring deer just for this event.

“Some of the works are only available here, so we hope you will find something you like,” mitto said.