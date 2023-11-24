Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
Japan’s Adorable Giant Panda Fuhin Celebrates 3rd Birthday with Ice Blocks, Bamboo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fuhin

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:55 JST, November 24, 2023

Fuhin adorably hugs blocks of ice carved into the shape of Japanese maple leaves given to her by the staff for her third birthday at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday. The staff celebrated the giant panda’s birthday by also gifting her seven types of bamboo. Fuhin carefully selected the ones that seemed most appetizing and ate her fill.

