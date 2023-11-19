Winter Version of Hatsune Miku Featured on Sapporo Tram; Design Features Culinary Treats From Northernmost Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A tram featuring Snow Miku is seen in Sapporo on Friday.

SAPPORO — “Snow Miku,” the winter version of the virtual idol Hatsune Miku from Sapporo, is being featured on a special tram in the city.

The tram began running on Saturday and will operate up to 15 times a day through March 24 in the central part of Sapporo. Members of the press were given a sneak preview on Friday.

Snow Miku trams started in fiscal 2010, and this year marks the 13th edition. This season’s particular theme is a “feast,” inspired by Hokkaido winters, and the tram’s design includes local specialties such as ramen, jingisukan grilled sheep meat and zangi fried chicken, along with the Hatsune Miku character.

Past Snow Miku trains are featured inside the tram, and voice guidance is provided by Saki Fujita, the voice actress for Hatsune Miku.