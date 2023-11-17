Illuminations Brighten Up Events, Buildings and Roadside Trees in Central Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun

Actress Karen Otomo, left, and voice actor Koichi Yamadera take part in the light-up ceremony for Marunouchi Bright Christmas 2023 in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Marunouchi Illumination 2023, a nightly event to light up roadside trees in the Marunouchi district of Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, started on Thursday.

More than 360 trees in the district, such as the ones along Marunouchi Nakadori avenue, are adorned with more than 1.2 million LED bulbs. The illumination event continues until Feb. 18 and will also include Miyukidori avenue leading to the front of JR Tokyo Station from Nov. 28 to Dec. 25. The light-up runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (until midnight in December).

Also on Thursday, Marunouchi Bright Christmas 2023 Disney Dreams & Wishes, a sister event of Marunouchi Illumination with Christmas decorations inspired by Disney works, started at some of the buildings in the area. The event’s opening ceremony for switching on the lights on a monument took place at the Marunouchi Building near JR Tokyo Station on Thursday. The event was joined by popular voice actor Koichi Yamadera, who voices a character in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s latest film, “Wish,” that will open in Japanese theaters on Dec. 15.

“It’s very beautiful, as well as the illumination of the streets outside. I’m really touched,” he said.