Shiga Pref. Manikins Evoke Japan’s Bygone Days

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Manikins depicting a farming family are seen in Otsu.

OTSU — Residents of Otsu in Shiga Prefecture have created about 50 scarecrow-like manikins to depict rural scenes evocative of the Showa era (1926-1989).

This year’s creations include “families” sitting around a traditional portable stove while grilling rice cakes, and children playing next to a waterwheel. The group, whose members are in their 60s to 80s, is known for its high-quality workmanship.

Manikins depicting a mother and her children

“Some people even say ‘hello’ to the figures,” one group member said.

The displays are set to run through March.