- TRAVEL SPOTS
Godzilla Footprint Appears in Service Area of Japan Expressway
16:51 JST, November 11, 2023
Godzilla has returned to the silver screen, and there is a clue that he might have stopped for gas and a coffee along the way.
A “footprint” of the movie monster has been created in the park of an expressway service area in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, where parts of the latest film in the series, “Godzilla Minus One,” were filmed.
The footprint at the Hamanako Service Area of the Tomei Expressway measures 15.2 meters long and 11.1 meters wide, based on the perceived dimensions of the creature.
While seeing the footprint, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of Hamanako lake from the observation deck in the service area. The lake was used as a location for Godzilla’s emergence from the sea. There are also old posters of Godzilla movies on display in the restaurant.
The footprint will remain in the area until Jan. 31 next year.
