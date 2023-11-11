Osaka: Railway Firm Adorns Temple Hall, Pagoda with Digital Art

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The main hall and the three-story pagoda of Mizumadera temple in Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture, are lit up with digital art on Oct. 17.

KAIZUKA, Osaka — Digital artworks are being used to light up the main hall and three-story pagoda at Mizumadera temple in Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture, as part of an ongoing evening event.

The continually moving artworks, created by digital artist Akira Hasegawa, slowly overlap one another, creating a entrancing spectacle.

The event was organized by Mizuma Railway Co., which operates a train connecting Mizuma Kannon Station, the station closest to the temple, and Kaizuka Station, a stop along a Nankai Electric Railway line, in 15 minutes.

Mizuma Railway — originally established to serve visitors to the temple — will mark its 100th anniversary next year.

Passenger numbers have recently plummeted, and the company has held various events in an attempt to deal with the difficult business situation.

The digital art event, which was held for the first time last year, will run through Dec. 10. Admission is free.