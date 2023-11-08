- TRAVEL SPOTS
Colorful Fish Projected onto Angel Road Beach in Kagawa Pref.
12:59 JST, November 8, 2023
Colorful fish and dolphins are projected onto a beach on Tuesday at Angel Road, a sightseeing spot in Tonosho, Kagawa Prefecture. The “road,” outlined in blue light, is a sandbar that connects Shodoshima Island to smaller islets when the tide goes out. It’s said if you cross the sandbar with your loved one, your wish will come true. “It was very pretty, and I found the sound of waves refreshing,” said a nurse who visited the light show. The event will run until Nov. 30, and same-day tickets cost ¥2,500. Admission is free for elementary school students and younger.
