Christmas Lights Switched on in Tokyo’s Roppongi District Amid Summery Weather

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enjoy Christmas lights on Roppongi Keyakizaka-dori street, where the display made its seasonal debut on Monday. About 800,000 blue and white LED lights have been strung up on trees to make them look frost covered, on the street in Minato Ward, Tokyo. The day was warm for November, with a high of 25.1 C in central Tokyo, and some people were wearing short-sleeved shirts.