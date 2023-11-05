- TRAVEL SPOTS
Kyoto Train Offers Passengers Journey Wrapped in Autumn Colors via Maple Tree Tunnel
18:11 JST, November 5, 2023
KYOTO —— A Kyoto railway line section, dubbed Maple Tree Tunnel, has begun its illumination event that runs through Nov. 26.
Some 280 maple trees in the about 250-meter span between Ichihara and Ninose stations on Eizan Railway’s Kurama Line are being illuminated from sunset to around 9 p.m. When a train arrives at the stretch of maple trees, it slows down and turns off the lights inside the train, allowing the illumination to paint the interior in red and golden hues.
