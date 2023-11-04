- TRAVEL SPOTS
Ehime: Heave Ho! Taiko Drum Stands Raised in Rowdy Festival
12:57 JST, November 4, 2023
NIIHAMA, Ehime — An annual traditional drum festival featuring 3-ton taiko drum stands was held in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, in mid-October, with male participants energetically raising them overhead.
The Niihama Taiko Festival, held every year around this time, features drum stands owned by different districts in the city. They are adorned with embroidery and decorative curtains, and each one is lifted by about 150 people, making it a grand display. Participants compete against each other with performances taking place throughout the city.
On Oct. 17, amid the sounds of taiko being struck and the lively shouts of drummers, 20 taiko stands were lifted simultaneously. Ten drum stands were lifted side by side, entertaining the audience.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane