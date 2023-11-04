Ehime: Heave Ho! Taiko Drum Stands Raised in Rowdy Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Drum stands are seen during the Niihama Taiko Festival in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, on Oct. 17.

NIIHAMA, Ehime — An annual traditional drum festival featuring 3-ton taiko drum stands was held in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, in mid-October, with male participants energetically raising them overhead.

The Niihama Taiko Festival, held every year around this time, features drum stands owned by different districts in the city. They are adorned with embroidery and decorative curtains, and each one is lifted by about 150 people, making it a grand display. Participants compete against each other with performances taking place throughout the city.

On Oct. 17, amid the sounds of taiko being struck and the lively shouts of drummers, 20 taiko stands were lifted simultaneously. Ten drum stands were lifted side by side, entertaining the audience.