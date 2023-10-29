Retro Green Color Brought Back for Yakumo Express Trains

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A retro-colored green Yakumo train at the Goto depot in Yonago City, Tottori Prefecture

TOTTORI — West Japan Railway Co. recently announced that it would bring back the “green Yakumo color” for its 381 series limited express Yakumo trains, and unveiled them to the press at the Goto depot in Yonago City, Tottori Prefecture on Friday. The cars will bear green and yellow lines over a gray base color,

The retro-colored train will run from Nov. 5 between Okayama and Izumo stations, with two round trips per day.

Green Yakumo trains ran from 1997 to 2011. This is the third in a series of revival projects to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Yakumo’s trains.