Drone Extravaganza

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Drones fly over Himeji Castle on Saturday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:21 JST, October 29, 2023

HIMEJI, Hyogo — A drone show was held in Himeji City on Saturday evening, with 300 drones lighting up the night sky above Himeji Castle. The show marked the 30th anniversary of the registration of the castle as a World Heritage site. As part of the event, the drones spelled out the word “30th” and depicted the city’s mascot “Shiromaru-hime.”

