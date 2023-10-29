Kumamoto Flower Expo Opens

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nicolai Bergmann shows off his flower artwork.

KUMAMOTO — The Kumamoto Flower Expo 2023, aimed at promoting the attractiveness of Kumamoto’s flowers and nature, opened in Kumamoto City on Saturday.

On the opening day, floral artist Nicolai Bergmann enlivened the event with his bouquet-making performance. Events for the expo will be held manly on weekends through Nov. 26 at a venue in the central part of the city, Suizenji Ezuko Park and Mt. Kinpu.