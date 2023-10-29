- TRAVEL SPOTS
Kumamoto Flower Expo Opens
13:57 JST, October 29, 2023
KUMAMOTO — The Kumamoto Flower Expo 2023, aimed at promoting the attractiveness of Kumamoto’s flowers and nature, opened in Kumamoto City on Saturday.
On the opening day, floral artist Nicolai Bergmann enlivened the event with his bouquet-making performance. Events for the expo will be held manly on weekends through Nov. 26 at a venue in the central part of the city, Suizenji Ezuko Park and Mt. Kinpu.
