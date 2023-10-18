- TRAVEL SPOTS
Road to Fukuoka Shrine Bathed in Setting Sun’s Golden Light
13:44 JST, October 18, 2023
Worshippers admire the sun setting over the Genkai Sea and illuminating the approach to Miyajidake Shrine in Fukutsu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday. The approach is only lit in golden color on several evenings in February and October if the weather is clear. On Tuesday, about 430 visitors watched the sunset gild the 1.5-kilometer approach.
