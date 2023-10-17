Children Harvest Sweet Potatoes in Narita, Chiba Pref.; Agricultural Experience Near Narita Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Children show off sweet potatoes they dug out of the ground at the farm run by JAL Agriport Co. — part of the JAL Group — in Narita, Chiba Prefecture. Tourists and locals come to the farm, which also plants crops such as strawberries and blueberries, for an agricultural experience. On Oct. 10, about 70 kindergarteners from the city harvested the Beniazuma variety at the one-hectare sweet potato field.