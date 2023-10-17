- TRAVEL SPOTS
Children Harvest Sweet Potatoes in Narita, Chiba Pref.; Agricultural Experience Near Narita Airport
12:50 JST, October 17, 2023
Children show off sweet potatoes they dug out of the ground at the farm run by JAL Agriport Co. — part of the JAL Group — in Narita, Chiba Prefecture. Tourists and locals come to the farm, which also plants crops such as strawberries and blueberries, for an agricultural experience. On Oct. 10, about 70 kindergarteners from the city harvested the Beniazuma variety at the one-hectare sweet potato field.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers