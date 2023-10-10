- TRAVEL SPOTS
Sapporo Snow Removal Trains Begins Readying for Winter
20:00 JST, October 10, 2023
To prepare for winter, workers began readying sasara densha, which are special trains that brush snow off the tracks, for the Sapporo streetcar system in Sapporo on Sunday.
Workers attached 400 sasara brushes, which are bundles of 30-centimeter-long pieces of split bamboo, to the front and back of five sasara densha. The workers then checked the brushes by rotating them and adjusting their height.
According to the Sapporo Transportation Bureau, the sasara densha are normally sent out before the first streetcar of the day from November to March.
“I try to stay focused until the entire process is complete,” said an employee who helped prepare the sasara densha.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July