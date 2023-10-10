Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
Tokyo Aquarium Museum Marks Autumn with Special Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:02 JST, October 10, 2023

Goldfish meander leisurely inside tanks embellished overhead by autumn leaves at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, as part of a special exhibition titled “Momiji-zakari” (Autumn leaves at full peak). The museum hosts arguably the country’s largest goldfish-based art shows and offers a number of seasonally themed exhibitions throughout the year. As part of the current event, the museum has been decorated with autumnal leaves from such trees as maple and ginkgo, in addition to susuki silver grass, among others. The exhibition runs through Nov. 21.

