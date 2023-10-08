Lantern festival in Matsue delights locals, tourists

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People stroll among lanterns near Matsue Castle in Matsue.

MATSUE — The Matsue Suitouro lantern festival has begun, with illuminations delighting visitors in and around Matsue Castle in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture.

According to the Matsue Travel Association, the city’s popular autumnal event this year features about 1,000 lights, including lanterns handmade by residents. Reminiscent of the Aomori Nebuta Festival, an illuminated float of a popular local dog is installed in the Shiominawate district, where there are traditional former houses of samurai.

The event continues on weekends until Oct. 15. The light-up time is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are food stalls for visitors, and Horikawa yuransen pleasure boats for tourists operate in evenings during the festival.

“I hope people will enjoy Matsue’s serene lights,” an official of the association said.