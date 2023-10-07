Evangelion’s ‘Spear of Longinus’ displayed in Yamaguchi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Spear of Longinus is displayed in Tokiwa Park in Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

UBE, Yamaguchi – Fans now can see a giant replica of a spear displayed in Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, as part of the continuing campaign “Machiju Evangelion” (“Evangelion everywhere in town”). The project is aimed at promoting the city with events related to the popular anime series “Neon Genesis Evangelion.” The giant replica of the 7.3-meter-long “Spear of Longinus” that appears in the series is currently displayed on a hill in Tokiwa Park in the city.

The series of projects started in December 2021 in the hometown of director Hideaki Anno, who created the series. The spear was made by Ube Steel Co., an ironworking company in the city using scrap metal, and was donated to the city.

The event will be held until Jan. 8.