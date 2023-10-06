Lucky Rakes Believed to Bring Good Fortune; Production at Peak Ahead of Tori No Ichi Fairs

The Yomiuri Shimbun



An artisan decorates a kumade rake at a workshop in Adachi Ward, Tokyo. Production of such decorative rakes, which are believed to “rake in” good fortune, has reached its peak ahead of the annual Tori no ichi fairs. The kumade workshop Hashimoto plans to create about 7,000 rakes this year adorned with various ornaments, such as sea breams, the seven gods of good fortune and dragons associated with the Chinese zodiac sign of next year. The traditional fairs for good luck and business success are scheduled to be held on Nov. 11 and 23 at shrines and other locations across the nation.