- TRAVEL SPOTS
Rice Fields Adorned in Golden Hues
14:09 JST, October 5, 2023
Harvested rice dries in the sun at the Owarabi terraced rice fields in Yamanobe, Yamagata Prefecture. The rice is being dried through the kui-kake method in which rice is stacked on stakes about two meters high for about three weeks, with the upper and lower layers periodically switched to ensure even drying. About 1,000 stakes are lined up over 2.6 hectares, decorating the terraced fields in golden hues.
