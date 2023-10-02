- TRAVEL SPOTS
JR Tadami Line Draws Fans 1-Year After Reopening; Popular Route Partially Closed Since 2011 Torrential Rains
13:37 JST, October 2, 2023
A train crosses Tadamigawa Bridge No. 3 over a Tadami River shrouded in morning mist on Sunday in Mishima, Fukushima Prefecture. The day marked one year since the JR Tadami Line resumed operation along its entire route after being partially closed due to damage caused by torrential rain in July 2011. The 135.2-kilometer local line that connects Aizu-Wakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture and Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, is a popular route providing scenic views that change with the seasons. Many railway fans waited for a train to take photos along the line.
