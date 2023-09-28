- TRAVEL SPOTS
Wakayama Train Company Releases Calendar of Tama and Other Feline Stationmasters
15:16 JST, September 28, 2023
WAKAYAMA — Wakayama Electric Railway Co. released on Wednesday a desktop calendar for 2024 that contains adorable photos of five cats, including Tama, the first feline stationmaster of Kishi Station in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, which is on the company’s Kishigawa Line.
The two current cat stationmasters of the line were at Kishi Station on Wednesday to help launch and promote the calendar. The cats are Yontama, stationmaster of Idakiso Station in Wakayama, and Tama II or Nitama, who is the second cat stationmaster of Kishi Station.
“It is designed to take a load off one’s mind. I think it brightens up the home, so I hope everyone will put it on display,” said Mitsunobu Kojima, the president of the railway company.
The calendar contains the photos of five cats including past and current stationmasters, and comments supposedly made by each cat. The pages can be cut out and used as postcards.
The calendar is available at Kishi and Idakiso stations as well as on the company’s online store (https://shop.wakayama-dentetsu.co.jp/).
