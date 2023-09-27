- TRAVEL SPOTS
‘Lemon Bright’ Cosmos Flowers Turn Tokyo Park Yellow
14:06 JST, September 27, 2023
Visitors walk through a yellow carpet of flowers at Showa Kinen Park, which straddles the border of Tachikawa and Akishima cities in western Tokyo, on Tuesday. About 4 million “lemon bright” flowers, an early-blooming variety of sulfur cosmos, are at their best. “It’s been a long time since I went out because of the scorching heat this year,” said a 32-year-old homemaker from Setagaya Ward, who visited the park with her 1-year-old daughter. “It’s so spacious and pleasant.” The flowers can be seen until mid-October.
