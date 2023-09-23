- TRAVEL SPOTS
Pampas Grass Towers over Visitors at Botanical Gardens; South American Plant Expected to Grow Even Taller
11:47 JST, September 23, 2023
Pampas grass is in bloom at Jindai Botanical Gardens in Chofu, Tokyo. Resembling Japanese silver grass, or susuki, pampas grass is native to South America, and can reach 4.4 meters high. The garden’s manager said it is expected to grow taller as it continues to flower. The best time to the view grass is expected to last until late October.
