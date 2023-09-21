- TRAVEL SPOTS
Fall Flowers Bloom in Lingering Summer Heat in Kochi Pref.; Summer Cicadas Still Sing as Spider Lilies Appear
17:18 JST, September 21, 2023
Spider lilies are seen in full bloom near the Shimanto River in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, on Sept. 20.
The bright crimson flowers, considered a symbol of early autumn, covered the ground even while summer heat lingered and cicadas — an icon of summer — continued to sing.
According to the city tourist association, the blooming of the tiger lilies this year was a little later than usual and is expected to continue until early October.
