Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Fall Flowers Bloom in Lingering Summer Heat in Kochi Pref.; Summer Cicadas Still Sing as Spider Lilies Appear

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Spider lilies are seen in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:18 JST, September 21, 2023

Spider lilies are seen in full bloom near the Shimanto River in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, on Sept. 20.

The bright crimson flowers, considered a symbol of early autumn, covered the ground even while summer heat lingered and cicadas — an icon of summer — continued to sing.

According to the city tourist association, the blooming of the tiger lilies this year was a little later than usual and is expected to continue until early October.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING