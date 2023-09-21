Fall Flowers Bloom in Lingering Summer Heat in Kochi Pref.; Summer Cicadas Still Sing as Spider Lilies Appear

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Spider lilies are seen in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Spider lilies are seen in full bloom near the Shimanto River in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, on Sept. 20.

The bright crimson flowers, considered a symbol of early autumn, covered the ground even while summer heat lingered and cicadas — an icon of summer — continued to sing.

According to the city tourist association, the blooming of the tiger lilies this year was a little later than usual and is expected to continue until early October.