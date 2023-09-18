Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
SunPatiens in Full Bloom Adorn Highland in Aichi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors ride a ski lift above SunPatiens flowers in Toyone, Aichi Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:55 JST, September 18, 2023

TOYONE, Aichi — About 17,000 plants of SunPatiens flowers are in full bloom at Chausuyama Kogen Highland in the village of Toyone in Aichi Prefecture.

SunPatiens is a flower belonging to the Impatiens Textori family and is resistant to heat. Visitors can ride a ski lift and gaze down upon the red, pink and white flowers blanketing the land around the summit of Mt. Chausu. The flowers will remain at their best until around late October, according to the Chausuyama Kogen association.

“The wind is cool, and the colorful flowers are so beautiful. It’s been really pleasant,” said a 62-year-old woman from Nagoya.

